Expo opens for rural resettlement

SEOUL, April 21 (Yonhap) -- Yonhap News Agency, South Korea's key wire service, on Friday began an annual exposition aimed at helping urban dwellers seek new opportunities in the farming business and resettle in rural regions.

The three-day Y-Farm Expo 2023, co-hosted by the National Agricultural Cooperative Federation, will run at the Korea Agro-Fisheries & Food Trade Corp. Center (aT Center) in southern Seoul, organizers said.

For the exposition, 99 regional governments and six related institutions and organizations set up some 180 booths to provide up-to-date information on rural resettlement, and on how smart technology-led farming can bolster work efficiency and improve the quality of produce.

"It is hopeful that farm villages can be reborn as a pleasant workplace and comfortable rest place for both those seeking rural resettlement and locals," Yonhap News President and CEO Seong Ghi-hong said in an online statement.

Young farmers should take the lead in helping tackle such national issues as a sharp drop in provincial populations and the nation's food security crisis, Seong added.

The annual event, which takes place both online and offline, is designed to provide information not only to retirees for successful resettlement but also to youth seeking jobs in rural areas.

It also features detailed information on subsidies and resettlement programs offered by regional governments, and one-on-one consultation programs that provide customized information to visitors.

In addition, successful resettlers will also share their experiences and know-how with visitors, inviting more people to join the return-to-farm movement, according to the organizers.

Last year, 82 regional administrations and four institutions opened some 150 booths, attracting about 8,000 visitors.

This image, taken from the Y-Farm Expo 2023 homepage on April 21, 2023, shows the annual event's overview. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)



(END)