S. Korea voices 'deep disappointment' over Kishida's ritual offering at war shrine
SEOUL, April 21 (Yonhap) -- South Korea expressed "deep disappointment and regret" Friday over Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida's ritual offering at a controversial war shrine in Tokyo that is regarded as a symbol of Japan's militaristic past.
The government "expresses deep disappointment and regret over the fact that the responsible leaders of Japan have once again sent offerings to and paid respects at the Yasukuni Shrine, which glorifies Japan's war of aggression and enshrines war criminals," Lim Soo-suk, spokesperson for the Seoul foreign ministry, said in a statement.
South Korea "strongly urges" Japan to "squarely face history" and demonstrate sincere remorse for its past, he added.
Earlier in the day, Kishida sent a ritual offering of a "masakaki" tree stand to the shrine on the occasion of a two-day spring festival, according to Japanese media reports.
Yasukuni Shrine in central Tokyo honors 2.5 million Japanese war dead, including 14 Class-A war criminals from World War II.
julesyi@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
BTS' Jungkook donates 1 bln won for sick children of low-income families
-
(LEAD) S. Korea fires warning shots after N. Korean patrol boat crosses maritime border
-
(2nd LD) N. Korea's Kim orders launch of military reconnaissance satellite as planned
-
Ruling party lawmaker tables bill banning dog meat consumption
-
S. Korea fires warning shots after N. Korean patrol boat crosses maritime border
-
(LEAD) S. Korea fires warning shots after N. Korean patrol boat crosses maritime border
-
S. Korea fires warning shots after N. Korean patrol boat crosses maritime border
-
(LEAD) Astro's Moonbin dies in apparent suicide
-
(LEAD) Digital Platform Government initiative to streamline public service
-
(LEAD) Kim Jee-woon's 'Cobweb,' Kim Chang-hoon's 'Hopeless' invited to this year's Cannes
-
(LEAD) Astro's Moonbin dies in apparent suicide
-
South Korea, China exchange harsh words over Yoon's remarks on Taiwan
-
Astro's Moonbin dies at age 25
-
Decision on lethal aid to Ukraine depends on Russia: presidential office
-
(LEAD) Decision on lethal aid to Ukraine depends on Russia's actions: presidential office