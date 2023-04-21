PPP leadership criticizes China for 'very rude' manner over Yoon's remarks on Taiwan
SEOUL, April 21 (Yonhap) -- Ruling People Power Party (PPP) Secretary General Lee Chul-gyu criticized China on Friday for acting in a "very rude" manner after Beijing's foreign ministry branded President Yoon Suk Yeol's comments on Taiwan as verbal meddling.
Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin said the previous day that Beijing would "not allow others to meddle by word," in reference to Yoon's media interview this week where he expressed opposition to any change in the status quo of the Taiwan Strait by force.
Wang called on Seoul to adhere to the "One China" policy, saying the Taiwan issue is solely a matter of China's own affairs.
Rep. Lee defended Yoon's comments as in line with "common sense" and "universal" values.
"Characterizing what the president of a country said as meddling by word is a remark that crossed the line and is very rude behavior," he said, adding that such an attitude toward the "sensible and reasonable" comment reflects China's underlying arrogance in ignoring universal values.
Lee also said the Taiwan issue is not just a matter between the two countries, but a global matter directly related to peace in the international community.
"The past Moon administration's submissive foreign policy toward China must have led its government to believe South Korea is merely a small peak inside the larger mountain of China," Lee said.
"A great power does not come from its geological size. China will only truly be recognized as a great power if it shows by example and follows the universal values of humanity," he said.
fairydust@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
BTS' Jungkook donates 1 bln won for sick children of low-income families
-
(LEAD) S. Korea fires warning shots after N. Korean patrol boat crosses maritime border
-
(2nd LD) N. Korea's Kim orders launch of military reconnaissance satellite as planned
-
Ruling party lawmaker tables bill banning dog meat consumption
-
S. Korea fires warning shots after N. Korean patrol boat crosses maritime border
-
(LEAD) S. Korea fires warning shots after N. Korean patrol boat crosses maritime border
-
S. Korea fires warning shots after N. Korean patrol boat crosses maritime border
-
(LEAD) Astro's Moonbin dies in apparent suicide
-
(LEAD) Kim Jee-woon's 'Cobweb,' Kim Chang-hoon's 'Hopeless' invited to this year's Cannes
-
Gov't to promote Korean TV series at Cannes series festival
-
(LEAD) Astro's Moonbin dies in apparent suicide
-
South Korea, China exchange harsh words over Yoon's remarks on Taiwan
-
Astro's Moonbin dies at age 25
-
(LEAD) South Korea summons Chinese ambassador over Beijing's criticism of Yoon's Taiwan remarks
-
(LEAD) Decision on lethal aid to Ukraine depends on Russia's actions: presidential office