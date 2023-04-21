(2nd LD) PPP leadership criticizes China for 'very rude' manner over Yoon's remarks on Taiwan

(ATTN: ADDS comments from Seoul's foreign ministry in last 2 paras)

SEOUL, April 21 (Yonhap) -- Ruling People Power Party (PPP) Secretary General Lee Chul-gyu criticized China on Friday for acting in a "very rude" manner after Beijing's foreign ministry branded President Yoon Suk Yeol's comments on Taiwan as verbal meddling.

Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin said the previous day that Beijing would "not allow others to meddle by word," in reference to Yoon's media interview this week where he expressed opposition to any change in the status quo of the Taiwan Strait by force.

Wang called on Seoul to adhere to the "One China" policy, saying the Taiwan issue is solely a matter of China's own affairs.

Rep. Lee defended Yoon's comments as in line with "common sense" and "universal" values.

"Characterizing what the president of a country said as meddling by word is a remark that crossed the line and is very rude behavior," he said, adding that such an attitude toward the "sensible and reasonable" comment reflects China's underlying arrogance in ignoring universal values.

Lee also said the Taiwan issue is not just a matter between the two countries, but a global matter directly related to peace in the international community.

"The past Moon administration's submissive foreign policy toward China must have led its government to believe South Korea is merely a small peak inside the larger mountain of China," Lee said.

"A great power does not come from its geological size. China will only truly be recognized as a great power if it shows by example and follows the universal values of humanity," he said.

Later on Friday, China's top diplomat stepped in.

"Recently there has been absurd rhetoric accusing China of unilaterally changing the status quo across the Taiwan Strait through force or coercion, and of disrupting peace and stability in the region," said Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang at a forum in Shanghai.

"Those who play with fire on Taiwan will eventually get themselves burned," he said.

A Seoul foreign ministry official, meanwhile, called for China's "prudence" in response to the remarks made by Qin.

"The South Korean government will remain firm on its determination to advance bilateral cooperation between South Korea and China based on mutual respect, mutual benefit and common interests," the official said.



Ruling People Power Party floor leader Yoon Jae-ok (L) talks with the party' Secretary General, Lee Chul-gyu, at a party meeting held at the National Assembly on April 21, 2023.

