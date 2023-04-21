S. Korea to send military aircraft to evacuate nationals in war-torn Sudan

SEOUL, April 21 (Yonhap) -- South Korea has decided to dispatch a military transport aircraft and troops to evacuate its nationals in war-torn Sudan, the defense ministry said Friday, amid intensifying fighting between rival forces in the African nation.

It plans to send a C-130J transport aircraft as well as some 50 military personnel, including security and medical staff. The plane is expected to depart later in the day, according to an informed source.

"Currently, the fighting in Sudan continues and the airport in the capital city of Khartoum is closed," the ministry said in a statement. "While our transport aircraft and troops plan to be on standby in a U.S. military base in adjacent Djibouti and watch the situation, they will prioritize supporting the evacuation."

Earlier in the day, President Yoon Suk Yeol ordered swift measures to protect South Koreans in the country, including the dispatch of military aircraft.

