Summary of inter-Korean news this week
SEOUL, April 21 (Yonhap) -- The following is a summary of inter-Korean news this week.
------------
S. Korea detects signs of N. Korea seeking to attract Chinese investment to Kaesong complex
SEOUL -- South Korea has detected signs of North Korea trying to attract investment from Chinese businesses in a now-shuttered joint industrial park in the North, Seoul's unification ministry said Thursday.
The ministry's remark came amid a media report that the North has sent photos of facilities and sample products made at the Kaesong Industrial Complex to businessmen in the border areas with China in a bid to lure Chinese investment and business opportunities.
------------
S. Korea again warns N. Korea over its unauthorized use of Kaesong complex
SEOUL -- South Korea's unification ministry warned North Korea again Tuesday against its unauthorized operation of a now-shuttered joint industrial park in the North, saying it will take necessary measures even if it takes time.
The ministry's call came amid a media report that the North has resumed the operation of some 30 factories at the Kaesong Industrial Complex in the North's namesake border city without permit.
(END)
-
BTS' Jungkook donates 1 bln won for sick children of low-income families
-
(LEAD) S. Korea fires warning shots after N. Korean patrol boat crosses maritime border
-
(2nd LD) N. Korea's Kim orders launch of military reconnaissance satellite as planned
-
S. Korea fires warning shots after N. Korean patrol boat crosses maritime border
-
BLACKPINK sets Guinness record for most-viewed music channel on YouTube
-
(LEAD) S. Korea fires warning shots after N. Korean patrol boat crosses maritime border
-
(LEAD) Astro's Moonbin dies in apparent suicide
-
S. Korea fires warning shots after N. Korean patrol boat crosses maritime border
-
BLACKPINK sets Guinness record for most-viewed music channel on YouTube
-
(LEAD) Kim Jee-woon's 'Cobweb,' Kim Chang-hoon's 'Hopeless' invited to this year's Cannes
-
(LEAD) Astro's Moonbin dies in apparent suicide
-
South Korea, China exchange harsh words over Yoon's remarks on Taiwan
-
Astro's Moonbin dies at age 25
-
(LEAD) South Korea summons Chinese ambassador over Beijing's criticism of Yoon's Taiwan remarks
-
(LEAD) Comedian Suh Se-won dies at hospital in Cambodia