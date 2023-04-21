Key developments on North Korea this week
SEOUL, April 21 (Yonhap) -- The following are key developments regarding North Korea this week.
------
April 17 -- N. Korea says strategic weapon development means of 'self-defense,' accuses UNSC of domestic interference
S. Korea, U.S., Japan hold missile defense drills in East Sea amid N. Korean threats
S. Korea, U.S. begin large-scale combined air drills
18 -- In letter to N. Korea's Kim, China's Xi voices willingness for strong bilateral ties
19 -- N. Korea's Kim orders launch of military reconnaissance satellite as planned
20 -- S. Korea detects signs of N. Korea seeking to attract Chinese investment to Kaesong complex
21 -- N. Korea says its status as nuclear weapons state 'final, irreversible'
(END)
-
BTS' Jungkook donates 1 bln won for sick children of low-income families
-
(LEAD) S. Korea fires warning shots after N. Korean patrol boat crosses maritime border
-
(2nd LD) N. Korea's Kim orders launch of military reconnaissance satellite as planned
-
S. Korea fires warning shots after N. Korean patrol boat crosses maritime border
-
BLACKPINK sets Guinness record for most-viewed music channel on YouTube
-
(LEAD) S. Korea fires warning shots after N. Korean patrol boat crosses maritime border
-
(LEAD) Astro's Moonbin dies in apparent suicide
-
S. Korea fires warning shots after N. Korean patrol boat crosses maritime border
-
BLACKPINK sets Guinness record for most-viewed music channel on YouTube
-
(LEAD) Kim Jee-woon's 'Cobweb,' Kim Chang-hoon's 'Hopeless' invited to this year's Cannes
-
(LEAD) Astro's Moonbin dies in apparent suicide
-
South Korea, China exchange harsh words over Yoon's remarks on Taiwan
-
Astro's Moonbin dies at age 25
-
(LEAD) South Korea summons Chinese ambassador over Beijing's criticism of Yoon's Taiwan remarks
-
(LEAD) Comedian Suh Se-won dies at hospital in Cambodia