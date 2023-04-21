Key developments on North Korea this week

SEOUL, April 21 (Yonhap) -- The following are key developments regarding North Korea this week.

------

April 17 -- N. Korea says strategic weapon development means of 'self-defense,' accuses UNSC of domestic interference

S. Korea, U.S., Japan hold missile defense drills in East Sea amid N. Korean threats

S. Korea, U.S. begin large-scale combined air drills

18 -- In letter to N. Korea's Kim, China's Xi voices willingness for strong bilateral ties

19 -- N. Korea's Kim orders launch of military reconnaissance satellite as planned

20 -- S. Korea detects signs of N. Korea seeking to attract Chinese investment to Kaesong complex

21 -- N. Korea says its status as nuclear weapons state 'final, irreversible'

(END)