Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Key developments on North Korea this week

All News 16:00 April 21, 2023

SEOUL, April 21 (Yonhap) -- The following are key developments regarding North Korea this week.

------

April 17 -- N. Korea says strategic weapon development means of 'self-defense,' accuses UNSC of domestic interference

S. Korea, U.S., Japan hold missile defense drills in East Sea amid N. Korean threats

S. Korea, U.S. begin large-scale combined air drills

18 -- In letter to N. Korea's Kim, China's Xi voices willingness for strong bilateral ties

19 -- N. Korea's Kim orders launch of military reconnaissance satellite as planned

20 -- S. Korea detects signs of N. Korea seeking to attract Chinese investment to Kaesong complex

21 -- N. Korea says its status as nuclear weapons state 'final, irreversible'
(END)

Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!