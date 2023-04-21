KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-1
SEOUL, April 21 (Yonhap) -- Friday's closing prices (KRW) of
KOSPI 200 stocks traded on the main Korea Stock Exchange.
Youngone Corp 44,650 DN 1,100
Meritz Financial 42,600 DN 500
CSWIND 84,100 UP 3,300
JB Financial Group 8,820 DN 90
TKG Huchems 23,000 DN 100
CJ CheilJedang 315,500 DN 4,000
SamyangFood 117,600 DN 1,100
POSCO INTERNATIONAL 27,950 DN 1,200
지HANKOOK TIRE & TEC HNOLOGY353 50 DN500
KBFinancialGroup 50,100 DN 300
POONGSAN 44,800 DN 900
PIAM 33,650 DN 200
Hansae 17,410 DN 140
SD Biosensor 21,650 DN 1,600
KOLMAR KOREA 41,350 DN 1,700
DGB Financial Group 6,990 DN 40
BNK Financial Group 6,800 DN 20
KOLON IND 44,850 UP 350
HanmiPharm 312,000 0
emart 98,800 DN 400
HYUNDAI WIA 59,800 DN 300
KumhoPetrochem 137,700 DN 600
Mobis 230,000 UP 2,000
LG Innotek 264,500 UP 10,000
HMM 21,700 DN 150
SKC 106,900 DN 200
MIRAE ASSET SEC 6,930 DN 40
HANWHA AEROSPACE 106,500 DN 1,200
LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 174,200 DN 2,000
LS ELECTRIC 63,700 DN 1,200
HANALL BIOPHARMA 21,250 0
Kogas 28,100 UP 250
SamsungF&MIns 216,500 DN 1,500
IS DONGSEO 38,400 UP 100
HyundaiMipoDock 73,700 DN 800
SamsungHvyInd 5,710 DN 40
S-Oil 78,200 DN 500
KorZinc 545,000 DN 3,000
HANWHA SOLUTIONS 55,100 UP 2,000
MS IND 18,880 DN 440
