SEOUL, April 21 (Yonhap) -- Friday's closing prices (KRW) of

KOSPI 200 stocks traded on the main Korea Stock Exchange.



Youngone Corp 44,650 DN 1,100

Meritz Financial 42,600 DN 500

CSWIND 84,100 UP 3,300

JB Financial Group 8,820 DN 90

TKG Huchems 23,000 DN 100

CJ CheilJedang 315,500 DN 4,000

SamyangFood 117,600 DN 1,100

POSCO INTERNATIONAL 27,950 DN 1,200

지HANKOOK TIRE & TEC HNOLOGY353 50 DN500

KBFinancialGroup 50,100 DN 300

POONGSAN 44,800 DN 900

PIAM 33,650 DN 200

Hansae 17,410 DN 140

SD Biosensor 21,650 DN 1,600

KOLMAR KOREA 41,350 DN 1,700

DGB Financial Group 6,990 DN 40

BNK Financial Group 6,800 DN 20

KOLON IND 44,850 UP 350

HanmiPharm 312,000 0

emart 98,800 DN 400

HYUNDAI WIA 59,800 DN 300

KumhoPetrochem 137,700 DN 600

Mobis 230,000 UP 2,000

LG Innotek 264,500 UP 10,000

HMM 21,700 DN 150

SKC 106,900 DN 200

MIRAE ASSET SEC 6,930 DN 40

HANWHA AEROSPACE 106,500 DN 1,200

LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 174,200 DN 2,000

LS ELECTRIC 63,700 DN 1,200

HANALL BIOPHARMA 21,250 0

Kogas 28,100 UP 250

SamsungF&MIns 216,500 DN 1,500

IS DONGSEO 38,400 UP 100

HyundaiMipoDock 73,700 DN 800

SamsungHvyInd 5,710 DN 40

S-Oil 78,200 DN 500

KorZinc 545,000 DN 3,000

HANWHA SOLUTIONS 55,100 UP 2,000

MS IND 18,880 DN 440

