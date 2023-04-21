KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-2
KSOE 85,600 DN 400
OCI 119,200 UP 3,900
LOTTE Fine Chem 60,300 DN 500
SGBC 53,900 DN 800
HYUNDAI STEEL 37,400 UP 50
Shinsegae 205,500 DN 8,000
Nongshim 381,000 DN 1,500
SSANGYONGCNE 6,030 DN 10
TaekwangInd 717,000 DN 4,000
LG Corp. 88,700 DN 1,600
POSCO FUTURE M 379,500 DN 28,500
KAL 23,250 DN 300
Boryung 9,240 UP 200
GC Corp 127,000 DN 3,000
LS 92,700 DN 2,700
HD HYUNDAI HEAVY IND USTRIES109 90 0 DN1900
POSCO Holdings 396,000 DN 13,500
SLCORP 31,300 DN 350
Yuhan 56,300 UP 300
SamsungElec 65,700 UP 400
NHIS 9,310 DN 110
DB INSURANCE 82,500 DN 2,400
DongwonInd 50,800 DN 300
Daewoong 14,940 DN 260
AmoreG 37,350 DN 4,350
HyundaiMtr 190,400 DN 2,100
DOOSAN 97,800 DN 300
KIA CORP. 83,300 DN 800
HANKOOK & COMPANY 12,460 DN 350
HITEJINRO 22,100 DN 350
DL 51,900 UP 200
CJ LOGISTICS 79,400 DN 300
Hyosung 67,400 DN 700
GCH Corp 15,860 DN 70
LOTTE 28,850 UP 50
LotteChilsung 159,000 DN 6,000
GS E&C 22,300 UP 550
Ottogi 450,500 DN 2,500
SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 734,000 DN 15,000
KPIC 156,200 DN 1,100
(MORE)
