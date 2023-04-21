KSOE 85,600 DN 400

OCI 119,200 UP 3,900

LOTTE Fine Chem 60,300 DN 500

SGBC 53,900 DN 800

HYUNDAI STEEL 37,400 UP 50

Shinsegae 205,500 DN 8,000

Nongshim 381,000 DN 1,500

SSANGYONGCNE 6,030 DN 10

TaekwangInd 717,000 DN 4,000

LG Corp. 88,700 DN 1,600

POSCO FUTURE M 379,500 DN 28,500

KAL 23,250 DN 300

Boryung 9,240 UP 200

GC Corp 127,000 DN 3,000

LS 92,700 DN 2,700

HD HYUNDAI HEAVY IND USTRIES109 90 0 DN1900

POSCO Holdings 396,000 DN 13,500

SLCORP 31,300 DN 350

Yuhan 56,300 UP 300

SamsungElec 65,700 UP 400

NHIS 9,310 DN 110

DB INSURANCE 82,500 DN 2,400

DongwonInd 50,800 DN 300

Daewoong 14,940 DN 260

AmoreG 37,350 DN 4,350

HyundaiMtr 190,400 DN 2,100

DOOSAN 97,800 DN 300

KIA CORP. 83,300 DN 800

HANKOOK & COMPANY 12,460 DN 350

HITEJINRO 22,100 DN 350

DL 51,900 UP 200

CJ LOGISTICS 79,400 DN 300

Hyosung 67,400 DN 700

GCH Corp 15,860 DN 70

LOTTE 28,850 UP 50

LotteChilsung 159,000 DN 6,000

GS E&C 22,300 UP 550

Ottogi 450,500 DN 2,500

SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 734,000 DN 15,000

KPIC 156,200 DN 1,100

(MORE)