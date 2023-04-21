KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-3
GS Retail 27,300 DN 550
Hanmi Science 43,500 UP 50
Hanssem 46,150 DN 1,000
F&F 134,700 DN 8,000
SamsungElecMech 141,700 DN 3,600
HtlShilla 78,700 DN 6,800
LGELECTRONICS 107,800 DN 2,800
KT&G 87,200 UP 800
HD Hyundai Infracore 8,790 UP 10
DSME 28,100 DN 1,700
KEPCO E&C 80,000 UP 2,100
NCsoft 367,000 DN 4,500
Doosan Enerbility 18,410 UP 40
Doosanfc 33,350 UP 250
Celltrion 168,200 UP 300
DWEC 4,280 UP 120
LG Display 16,350 UP 430
KOREA AEROSPACE 57,500 DN 700
KUMHOTIRE 4,340 DN 105
SAMSUNG SDS 118,400 UP 500
Kangwonland 19,310 DN 310
ShinhanGroup 35,850 DN 50
NAVER 190,300 DN 1,300
HYUNDAI ROTEM 33,200 UP 1,500
HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 48,150 DN 200
HANATOUR SERVICE 55,900 DN 1,500
COSMAX 76,400 DN 6,700
KEPCO KPS 37,700 UP 200
DAEWOONG PHARM 107,900 UP 100
Kakao 57,900 0
KIWOOM 104,700 DN 1,500
LG H&H 610,000 DN 54,000
SK 166,900 DN 1,300
Hanon Systems 9,150 DN 90
LGCHEM 771,000 DN 29,000
ZINUS 29,600 DN 300
S-1 57,600 UP 600
DWS 47,450 DN 2,350
KEPCO 19,080 UP 140
Hanchem 224,000 UP 1,000
(MORE)
-
BTS' Jungkook donates 1 bln won for sick children of low-income families
-
(LEAD) S. Korea fires warning shots after N. Korean patrol boat crosses maritime border
-
(2nd LD) N. Korea's Kim orders launch of military reconnaissance satellite as planned
-
S. Korea fires warning shots after N. Korean patrol boat crosses maritime border
-
BLACKPINK sets Guinness record for most-viewed music channel on YouTube
-
(LEAD) S. Korea fires warning shots after N. Korean patrol boat crosses maritime border
-
(LEAD) Astro's Moonbin dies in apparent suicide
-
S. Korea fires warning shots after N. Korean patrol boat crosses maritime border
-
BLACKPINK sets Guinness record for most-viewed music channel on YouTube
-
(LEAD) Kim Jee-woon's 'Cobweb,' Kim Chang-hoon's 'Hopeless' invited to this year's Cannes
-
(LEAD) Astro's Moonbin dies in apparent suicide
-
South Korea, China exchange harsh words over Yoon's remarks on Taiwan
-
Astro's Moonbin dies at age 25
-
(LEAD) South Korea summons Chinese ambassador over Beijing's criticism of Yoon's Taiwan remarks
-
(LEAD) Comedian Suh Se-won dies at hospital in Cambodia