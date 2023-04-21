Go to Contents Go to Navigation

KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-4

All News 15:41 April 21, 2023

KIH 57,400 DN 300
Fila Holdings 36,600 UP 350
HYUNDAIGLOVIS 165,000 DN 400
HYUNDAIDEPTST 52,400 DN 100
GS 40,550 DN 50
HANAFINANCIALGR 42,150 DN 400
FOOSUNG 14,300 0
HANWHA LIFE 2,465 DN 25
AMOREPACIFIC 125,500 DN 11,700
LIG Nex1 80,500 UP 300
SK Innovation 182,000 DN 3,400
SamsungSecu 34,900 0
KG DONGBU STL 12,250 DN 940
ShinpoongPharm 18,630 DN 170
SKTelecom 48,600 UP 50
HyundaiElev 35,000 DN 50
GKL 18,050 DN 2,100
DONGSUH 19,380 0
LOTTE SHOPPING 81,700 DN 900
Handsome 24,900 DN 300
LOTTE ENERGY MATERIA LS Corp641 00 DN1100
Asiana Airlines 13,180 DN 230
IBK 10,190 DN 40
COWAY 51,900 0
HANWHA SYSTEMS 14,450 DN 600
LOTTE WELLFOOD 106,700 DN 1,700
CheilWorldwide 19,150 DN 250
BGF Retail 183,100 UP 100
CUCKOO HOMESYS 25,750 DN 300
HyundaiEng&Const 41,050 UP 1,700
SKCHEM 75,200 DN 1,100
HDC-OP 12,090 UP 230
HYOSUNG TNC 399,500 DN 9,000
HYOSUNG ADVANCED 408,000 DN 4,000
HANJINKAL 43,950 DN 100
CHONGKUNDANG 83,800 0
DoubleUGames 45,350 DN 550
HL MANDO 46,850 DN 50
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS 785,000 0
Doosan Bobcat 46,600 DN 450
(MORE)

