KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-4
KIH 57,400 DN 300
Fila Holdings 36,600 UP 350
HYUNDAIGLOVIS 165,000 DN 400
HYUNDAIDEPTST 52,400 DN 100
GS 40,550 DN 50
HANAFINANCIALGR 42,150 DN 400
FOOSUNG 14,300 0
HANWHA LIFE 2,465 DN 25
AMOREPACIFIC 125,500 DN 11,700
LIG Nex1 80,500 UP 300
SK Innovation 182,000 DN 3,400
SamsungSecu 34,900 0
KG DONGBU STL 12,250 DN 940
ShinpoongPharm 18,630 DN 170
SKTelecom 48,600 UP 50
HyundaiElev 35,000 DN 50
GKL 18,050 DN 2,100
DONGSUH 19,380 0
LOTTE SHOPPING 81,700 DN 900
Handsome 24,900 DN 300
LOTTE ENERGY MATERIA LS Corp641 00 DN1100
Asiana Airlines 13,180 DN 230
IBK 10,190 DN 40
COWAY 51,900 0
HANWHA SYSTEMS 14,450 DN 600
LOTTE WELLFOOD 106,700 DN 1,700
CheilWorldwide 19,150 DN 250
BGF Retail 183,100 UP 100
CUCKOO HOMESYS 25,750 DN 300
HyundaiEng&Const 41,050 UP 1,700
SKCHEM 75,200 DN 1,100
HDC-OP 12,090 UP 230
HYOSUNG TNC 399,500 DN 9,000
HYOSUNG ADVANCED 408,000 DN 4,000
HANJINKAL 43,950 DN 100
CHONGKUNDANG 83,800 0
DoubleUGames 45,350 DN 550
HL MANDO 46,850 DN 50
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS 785,000 0
Doosan Bobcat 46,600 DN 450
(MORE)
BTS' Jungkook donates 1 bln won for sick children of low-income families
(LEAD) S. Korea fires warning shots after N. Korean patrol boat crosses maritime border
(2nd LD) N. Korea's Kim orders launch of military reconnaissance satellite as planned
BLACKPINK sets Guinness record for most-viewed music channel on YouTube
(LEAD) Astro's Moonbin dies in apparent suicide
(LEAD) Kim Jee-woon's 'Cobweb,' Kim Chang-hoon's 'Hopeless' invited to this year's Cannes
South Korea, China exchange harsh words over Yoon's remarks on Taiwan
(LEAD) South Korea summons Chinese ambassador over Beijing's criticism of Yoon's Taiwan remarks
(LEAD) Comedian Suh Se-won dies at hospital in Cambodia