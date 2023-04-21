KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-5
H.S.ENTERPRISE 8,020 DN 240
Netmarble 66,200 DN 200
KRAFTON 193,900 DN 600
HD HYUNDAI 60,000 0
ORION 144,200 DN 700
ILJIN HYSOLUS 30,550 UP 350
kakaopay 55,600 DN 300
K Car 14,530 DN 150
SKSQUARE 41,600 UP 950
HANILCMT 12,600 DN 100
SKBS 75,900 UP 700
WooriFinancialGroup 11,750 DN 10
KakaoBank 23,250 DN 150
SKBP 69,300 DN 800
KCC 214,000 DN 10,500
HYBE 250,000 DN 7,000
SK ie technology 82,900 UP 200
LG Energy Solution 572,000 DN 8,000
DL E&C 33,950 UP 650
ORION Holdings 16,570 DN 230
SKNetworks 4,730 0
SamsungEng 29,800 DN 100
SAMSUNG C&T 107,800 UP 400
PanOcean 5,980 DN 150
SAMSUNG CARD 30,400 DN 150
KT 30,600 UP 100
SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL20100 DN500
LOTTE TOUR 10,930 DN 780
LG Uplus 11,150 DN 140
SAMSUNG LIFE 66,000 UP 200
SK hynix 89,100 UP 1,400
Youngpoong 596,000 DN 12,000
Hanwha 28,600 DN 900
DB HiTek 65,300 DN 600
CJ 108,700 DN 4,700
LX INT 31,350 DN 650
DongkukStlMill 12,780 DN 270
TaihanElecWire 1,628 DN 33
Hyundai M&F INS 36,550 DN 650
Daesang 19,410 UP 130
