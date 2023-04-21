HL Mando Q1 net income up 31.3 pct to 43.7 bln won
All News 16:17 April 21, 2023
SEOUL, April 21 (Yonhap) -- HL Mando Co. on Friday reported its first-quarter net profit of 43.7 billion won (US$32.9 million), up 31.3 percent from a year earlier.
The company said in a regulatory filing that operating profit for the January-March period rose 1.8 percent on-year to 70.2 billion won. Revenue increased 18.3 percent to 1.99 trillion won.
The earnings exceeded market expectations. The average estimate of net profit by analysts stood at 42.4 billion won, according to a survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency.
(END)
Keywords
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
-
BTS' Jungkook donates 1 bln won for sick children of low-income families
-
(LEAD) S. Korea fires warning shots after N. Korean patrol boat crosses maritime border
-
(2nd LD) N. Korea's Kim orders launch of military reconnaissance satellite as planned
-
S. Korea fires warning shots after N. Korean patrol boat crosses maritime border
-
BLACKPINK sets Guinness record for most-viewed music channel on YouTube
Most Saved
-
(LEAD) S. Korea fires warning shots after N. Korean patrol boat crosses maritime border
-
(LEAD) Astro's Moonbin dies in apparent suicide
-
S. Korea fires warning shots after N. Korean patrol boat crosses maritime border
-
BLACKPINK sets Guinness record for most-viewed music channel on YouTube
-
(LEAD) Kim Jee-woon's 'Cobweb,' Kim Chang-hoon's 'Hopeless' invited to this year's Cannes
-
(LEAD) Astro's Moonbin dies in apparent suicide
-
South Korea, China exchange harsh words over Yoon's remarks on Taiwan
-
Astro's Moonbin dies at age 25
-
(LEAD) South Korea summons Chinese ambassador over Beijing's criticism of Yoon's Taiwan remarks
-
(LEAD) Comedian Suh Se-won dies at hospital in Cambodia