Intellian Technologies to raise 100 bln won via stock sale

SEOUL, April 21 (Yonhap) -- Intellian Technologies Inc.on Friday announced that it will sell stock to raise 100 billion won(US$75.3 million). The proceeds from the stock offering will be used primarily to finance its operations.

According to a regulatory filing, the company will issue some 1.54 million common shares at a price of 64,700 won per share. The stock will be sold to the firm’s shareholders.

