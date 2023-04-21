Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Intellian Technologies to raise 100 bln won via stock sale

All News 16:42 April 21, 2023

SEOUL, April 21 (Yonhap) -- Intellian Technologies Inc.on Friday announced that it will sell stock to raise 100 billion won(US$75.3 million). The proceeds from the stock offering will be used primarily to finance its operations.

According to a regulatory filing, the company will issue some 1.54 million common shares at a price of 64,700 won per share. The stock will be sold to the firm’s shareholders.
