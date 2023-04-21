PM Han holds talks with Eswatini PM in Seoul

By Kim Han-joo

SEOUL, April 21 (Yonhap) -- South Korean Prime Minister Han Duck-soo held talks with his Eswatini counterpart, Cleopas Sipho Dlamini, on Friday to discuss ways to strengthen bilateral relations.

Han mentioned the upcoming South Korea-Africa summit in 2024 as part of Seoul's ongoing efforts to strengthen cooperation with resource-rich African nations, the prime minister's office said.

Han also asked for the southern African nation's support for South Korea's bid to host the World Expo in the southern port city of Busan in 2030, his office said.



South Korean Prime Minister Han Duck-soo (R) shakes hands with his Eswatini counterpart, Cleopas Sipho Dlamini, at the government complex in Seoul on April 21, 2023. (Yonhap)

