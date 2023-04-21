Pitcher forgiven for past bullying; path cleared for KBO debut

By Yoo Jee-ho

SEOUL, April 21 (Yonhap) -- A South Korean baseball prospect mired in a bullying controversy has been forgiven for his past misconduct by the victims, a development that clears the path for his debut in the top competition.

The Doosan Bears of the Korea Baseball Organization (KBO) said Friday that minor league right-hander Kim Yu-seong, their second-round choice at last year's draft, had recently asked his former middle school teammates for their forgiveness and they granted him that wish.

The Bears made a controversial choice to pick Kim in the draft in 2022, two years after he had been dropped by the NC Dinos as their priority territorial pick out of high school when allegations of his abusive behavior in middle school belatedly emerged.



In this file photo from Nov. 20, 2022, Doosan Bears pitcher Kim Yu-seong takes the field during a player introduction ahead of an exhibition baseball game at Jamsil Baseball Stadium in Seoul. (Yonhap)

The Dinos' decision made Kim ineligible for the KBO draft for two years. The right-hander instead entered Korea University in Seoul and then regained his eligibility after two seasons there.

Based on talent alone, Kim was widely regarded as first-round material. However, because Kim was an unsigned former draft pick who reentered the pool, teams were not allowed to choose him in the first round in 2022, per KBO rules.

Doosan's new manager Lee Seung-yuop, upon taking the reins in October, established that Kim would not be called up from the minor league unless he was forgiven by his past victims.

Kim has appeared in two games so far this season for the Bears' minor league affiliate, going 1-0 with a 3.72 ERA across 9 2/3 innings.

Now 21, Kim was considered one of the top high school pitchers while starring for Gimhae High School. In his second year at Korea University, Kim went 5-2 with a 3.15 ERA in 40 1/3 innings, along with 57 strikeouts and 22 walks.

Kim had earlier admitted to physical abuse but initially denied he had verbally abused any teammate. Kim even sued parents of a victim for defamation, before losing his case and apologizing to his ex-teammates.

