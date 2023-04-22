SEOUL, April 22 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on April 22.



Korean-language dailies

-- Yoon turns back on China, Russia; end to N.K. nuclear issue drifts further away (Kyunghyang Shinmun)

-- 'Jeonse' scam expands to hurt people nationwide; LH to buy up such homes (Kookmin Daily)

-- 'Waves of attacks' from N. Korea, China, Russia (Donga Ilbo)

-- Gov't to buy up to 35,000 homes involved in rental scam (Segye Times)

-- China says those playing with fire over Taiwan will burn to death; opposition party chimes in (Chosun Ilbo)

-- China says those playing with fire over Taiwan will burn to death; S. Korea criticizes China's rudeness (JoongAng Ilbo)

-- Why fervent supporters of Democratic Party don't stop (Hankyoreh)

---K-movies have no audience; K-pop popularity down as content industry changes (Hankook Ilbo)

-- G-7 nations considering near-total ban on exports to Russia (Maeil Business Newspaper)

-- S. Korea's exports down for 7 consecutive months (Korea Economic Daily)

