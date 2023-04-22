Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers

All News 09:10 April 22, 2023

SEOUL, April 22 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on April 22.

Korean-language dailies
-- Yoon turns back on China, Russia; end to N.K. nuclear issue drifts further away (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- 'Jeonse' scam expands to hurt people nationwide; LH to buy up such homes (Kookmin Daily)
-- 'Waves of attacks' from N. Korea, China, Russia (Donga Ilbo)
-- Gov't to buy up to 35,000 homes involved in rental scam (Segye Times)
-- China says those playing with fire over Taiwan will burn to death; opposition party chimes in (Chosun Ilbo)
-- China says those playing with fire over Taiwan will burn to death; S. Korea criticizes China's rudeness (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- Why fervent supporters of Democratic Party don't stop (Hankyoreh)
---K-movies have no audience; K-pop popularity down as content industry changes (Hankook Ilbo)
-- G-7 nations considering near-total ban on exports to Russia (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- S. Korea's exports down for 7 consecutive months (Korea Economic Daily)
(END)

Keywords
#headlines
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!