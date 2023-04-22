Saturday's weather forecast
All News 09:02 April 22, 2023
SEOUL, April 22 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:01 a.m. Saturday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 21/10 Sunny 20
Incheon 19/10 Sunny 20
Suwon 20/09 Sunny 20
Cheongju 20/10 Sunny 20
Daejeon 21/09 Sunny 20
Chuncheon 19/06 Sunny 20
Gangneung 17/09 Sunny 20
Jeonju 22/10 Cloudy 20
Gwangju 22/12 Cloudy 20
Jeju 18/13 Cloudy 30
Daegu 18/09 Cloudy 20
Busan 17/11 Cloudy 10
(END)
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
-
BTS' Jungkook donates 1 bln won for sick children of low-income families
-
(LEAD) S. Korea fires warning shots after N. Korean patrol boat crosses maritime border
-
(2nd LD) N. Korea's Kim orders launch of military reconnaissance satellite as planned
-
S. Korea fires warning shots after N. Korean patrol boat crosses maritime border
-
BLACKPINK sets Guinness record for most-viewed music channel on YouTube
Most Saved
-
(LEAD) S. Korea fires warning shots after N. Korean patrol boat crosses maritime border
-
(LEAD) Astro's Moonbin dies in apparent suicide
-
S. Korea fires warning shots after N. Korean patrol boat crosses maritime border
-
BLACKPINK sets Guinness record for most-viewed music channel on YouTube
-
Gov't to promote Korean TV series at Cannes series festival
-
(2nd LD) N. Korea says its status as nuclear weapons state 'final, irreversible'
-
(LEAD) South Korea summons Chinese ambassador over Beijing's criticism of Yoon's Taiwan remarks
-
South Korea, China exchange harsh words over Yoon's remarks on Taiwan
-
3rd teen falls to death in five days in Seoul's Gangnam Ward
-
Russian fishing boat catches fire off Ulsan, 4 missing