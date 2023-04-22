Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Saturday's weather forecast

All News 09:02 April 22, 2023

SEOUL, April 22 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:01 a.m. Saturday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 21/10 Sunny 20

Incheon 19/10 Sunny 20

Suwon 20/09 Sunny 20

Cheongju 20/10 Sunny 20

Daejeon 21/09 Sunny 20

Chuncheon 19/06 Sunny 20

Gangneung 17/09 Sunny 20

Jeonju 22/10 Cloudy 20

Gwangju 22/12 Cloudy 20

Jeju 18/13 Cloudy 30

Daegu 18/09 Cloudy 20

Busan 17/11 Cloudy 10

