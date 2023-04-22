(LEAD) BTS Suga's 'D-Day' earns biggest 1st-day sales for K-pop soloist's album

(ATTN: UPDATES with album and lead song's rankings on iTunes charts, music video views in last three paras)

SEOUL, April 22 (Yonhap) -- Superstar Suga of boy group BTS has recorded the biggest first-day sales as a K-pop soloist with his official debut solo album, "D-Day," according to sources in the music industry Saturday.

The sources said the album sold over 1,070,000 copies in the first day following its release under Suga's other stage name, Agust D, on Friday, citing data from Hanteo Chart, a local album sales tracker.

The record was previously set by his bandmate Jimin last month with "Face," which sold around 1,021,000 copies on the first day.



Suga of K-pop supergroup BTS is seen in this photo provided by the band's agency, BigHit Music. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

Including his unofficial mixtapes, "D-Day" marks Suga's first solo project in three years since "D-2" in 2020. The album also marks the final installment of the "Agust D" trilogy, which began with his mixtapes "Agust D" (2016) and "D-2."

The new album consists of 10 songs, including "Haegeum," the prereleased song "People Pt. 2 (Feat. IU)," "D-Day," "Huh?! (Feat. J-Hope)," "Amygdala," "SDL," "Interlude: Dawn" and "Snooze (Feat. Ryuichi Sakamoto, Kim Woo-sung of The Rose)."

Also among the 10 was "Life Goes On," in which Suga reinterpreted the band's hit song of the same name according to his own sensibilities, according to BigHit Music.

Suga wrote and composed all the songs on the album and took charge of its overall production process to share his sincere personal story.

As of 9 a.m., the album's lead track, "Haegeum," topped iTunes' Top Songs charts of 86 countries around the world, including Britain, Germany and France, according to the agency. The song's music video has surpassed 10 million views on YouTube.

The album also debuted atop the iTunes' Top Albums charts of 67 countries.

In South Korea, "People Pt. 2 (Feat. IU)" and "Haegeum" ranked No. 4 and No. 37, respectively, on the Top 100 chart of Melon, the country's largest music streaming service, as of the same time.

sshim@yna.co.kr

(END)