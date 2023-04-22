Girl group Fifty Fifty's 'Cupid' spends 4th week on British Singles Chart

SEOUL, April 22 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's rookie girl group Fifty Fifty has stayed on the British Official Singles Chart Top 100 for four weeks in a row, as its new single "Cupid" ranked 26th this week.

According to the latest chart unveiled Friday (British time), the song climbed eight notches from the previous week to hit No. 26.

The group, debuting less than five months ago, rose to stardom after a sped-up version of the catchy song went viral on TikTok.

"Cupid" is the main track off the quartet's first single album, "The Beginning: Cupid," released Feb. 24. The tune first entered the chart at No. 96 late last month and has since rapidly moved up it to 61st, 34th and 26th.

Also of note, BTS member Jimin ranked 65th this week, 27 slots down from the previous week, with "Like Crazy," the lead track of his debut solo album.



K-pop girl group Fifty Fifty poses for the camera during a press conference in Seoul, in this April 13, 2023, file photo. (Yonhap)

