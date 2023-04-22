Go to Contents Go to Navigation

S. Korea urges global cooperation on N.K. nuclear issue at NATO meeting

All News 10:54 April 22, 2023

SEOUL, April 22 (Yonhap) -- South Korea and the Indo-Pacific partners of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) discussed expanding cooperation to counter North Korea's escalating provocations, Seoul's foreign ministry said Saturday.

The NATO-Indo Pacific Partners Conference in Vilnius, Lithuania, on Thursday and Friday, brought together senior officials from NATO member states and Asia-Pacific partners, including South Korea, Japan, Australia and New Zealand.

During the meeting, Park Yong-min, deputy foreign minister for multilateral and global affairs, stressed the need to take a "stern joint response" against the North's missiles and nuclear provocations, pointing out that it is a global issue threatening the Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT) regime.

Separately, Park also met Lithuanian Vice Foreign Minister Mantas Adomenas and pledged to continue providing support for the restoration of peace in Ukraine.

The foreign ministry building in Seoul (Yonhap)

