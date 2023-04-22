S. Korean envoy meets U.S. assistant secretary of state to discuss Yoon-Biden summit
WASHINGTON, April 21 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's new ambassador to the United States Cho Hyun-dong met the U.S. State Department's point man on East Asia on Friday to discuss preparations for the upcoming Seoul-Washington summit and other pending issues.
During his meeting with Daniel Kritenbrink, assistant secretary of state for East Asian and Pacific affairs, Cho stressed that he will do his utmost to make the summit meeting between South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol and U.S. President Joe Biden a success.
Cho also said he will put in efforts to further strengthen the South Korea-U.S. relationship into a global comprehensive strategic alliance, according to his embassy.
Yoon is set to arrive in Washington on Monday for a state visit. He will be the first South Korean head of state to make such a visit to the U.S. in 12 years.
He will hold a bilateral summit with Biden on Wednesday, one day before he will address a joint session of U.S. Congress, becoming the first South Korean president to do so since 2013.
(END)
-
BTS' Jungkook donates 1 bln won for sick children of low-income families
-
(LEAD) S. Korea fires warning shots after N. Korean patrol boat crosses maritime border
-
(2nd LD) N. Korea's Kim orders launch of military reconnaissance satellite as planned
-
S. Korea fires warning shots after N. Korean patrol boat crosses maritime border
-
BLACKPINK sets Guinness record for most-viewed music channel on YouTube
-
(LEAD) S. Korea fires warning shots after N. Korean patrol boat crosses maritime border
-
(LEAD) Astro's Moonbin dies in apparent suicide
-
S. Korea fires warning shots after N. Korean patrol boat crosses maritime border
-
BLACKPINK sets Guinness record for most-viewed music channel on YouTube
-
Gov't to promote Korean TV series at Cannes series festival
-
(2nd LD) N. Korea says its status as nuclear weapons state 'final, irreversible'
-
(LEAD) South Korea summons Chinese ambassador over Beijing's criticism of Yoon's Taiwan remarks
-
South Korea, China exchange harsh words over Yoon's remarks on Taiwan
-
Minister sees possibility of major N. Korean provocation ahead of Yoon-Biden summit
-
S. Korea voices 'deep disappointment' over Kishida's ritual offering at war shrine