S. Korean envoy meets U.S. assistant secretary of state to discuss Yoon-Biden summit

WASHINGTON, April 21 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's new ambassador to the United States Cho Hyun-dong met the U.S. State Department's point man on East Asia on Friday to discuss preparations for the upcoming Seoul-Washington summit and other pending issues.

During his meeting with Daniel Kritenbrink, assistant secretary of state for East Asian and Pacific affairs, Cho stressed that he will do his utmost to make the summit meeting between South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol and U.S. President Joe Biden a success.

Cho also said he will put in efforts to further strengthen the South Korea-U.S. relationship into a global comprehensive strategic alliance, according to his embassy.

Yoon is set to arrive in Washington on Monday for a state visit. He will be the first South Korean head of state to make such a visit to the U.S. in 12 years.

He will hold a bilateral summit with Biden on Wednesday, one day before he will address a joint session of U.S. Congress, becoming the first South Korean president to do so since 2013.



New South Korean Ambassador to the United States Cho Hyun-dong (R) and Daniel Kritenbrink, assistant secretary of state for East Asian and Pacific affairs, pose for a photo during their meeting on April 21, 2023, in this photo released by the South Korean Embassy in the U.S. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)



