Military aircraft on mission to evacuate nationals in Sudan arrives in Djibouti
All News 17:49 April 22, 2023
SEOUL, April 22 (Yonhap) -- A South Korean military aircraft on its mission to evacuate nationals in war-torn Sudan arrived in the nearby Djibouti on Saturday, the defense ministry said.
The C-130J transport plane, carrying some 50 personnel, including security and medical staff, left for Djibouti on the previous day, as the airport in the Sudanese capital of Khartoum is currently closed.
The total number of South Koreans in Sudan is estimated at 29.
