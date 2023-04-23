April 24



1915 -- A group of South Korean journalists form an association of newspapers.



1960 -- Vice President Lee Ki-boong resigns following the April 19 Revolution. The student-led popular uprising, which took place after the country's first president, Rhee Syng-man, revised the Constitution and rigged the election that year to extend his term of office, led to the end of Rhee's regime after 12 years in power.



1993 -- National Assembly Speaker Park Jyun-kyu tenders his resignation amid controversy involving public officials' secret assets.



1996 -- A large brush fire in Goseong, Gangwon Province, destroys more than 70 houses and leaves 160 people homeless.



2004 -- North Korea issues a statement, carried by its state-run Korea Central News Agency, to confirm the April 22 explosion at Ryongchon Railway Station in North Pyongyang Province. It claimed the explosion was "caused by an electrical short circuit due to carelessness during the shunting of wagons loaded with ammonium nitrate fertilizer and tanker wagons" and asked the international community to render humanitarian assistance.



2006 -- North Korea agrees to resolve the issue of abducted South Korean civilians at the 18th round of inter-Korean ministerial talks held in Pyongyang. The agreement followed repeated calls by Seoul for the release of nearly 600 South Korean prisoners of war held since the 1950-53 Korean War and 485 civilians believed to have been kidnapped by the communist state since the war ended.



2019 -- North Korean leader Kim Jong-un arrives in Russia's Far Eastern city of Vladivostok for his first summit with Russian President Vladimir Putin amid stalled nuclear talks with the United States.

