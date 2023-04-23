Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Sunday's weather forecast

All News 09:02 April 23, 2023

SEOUL, Apr. 23 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:01 a.m. Sunday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 22/10 Sunny 20

Incheon 19/10 Sunny 20

Suwon 22/08 Sunny 20

Cheongju 22/10 Sunny 20

Daejeon 21/08 Sunny 20

Chuncheon 21/05 Sunny 20

Gangneung 18/09 Sunny 20

Jeonju 21/09 Cloudy 30

Gwangju 21/10 Cloudy 30

Jeju 17/13 Cloudy 30

Daegu 19/08 Cloudy 30

Busan 18/11 Cloudy 30

(END)

