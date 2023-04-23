Sunday's weather forecast
All News 09:02 April 23, 2023
SEOUL, Apr. 23 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:01 a.m. Sunday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 22/10 Sunny 20
Incheon 19/10 Sunny 20
Suwon 22/08 Sunny 20
Cheongju 22/10 Sunny 20
Daejeon 21/08 Sunny 20
Chuncheon 21/05 Sunny 20
Gangneung 18/09 Sunny 20
Jeonju 21/09 Cloudy 30
Gwangju 21/10 Cloudy 30
Jeju 17/13 Cloudy 30
Daegu 19/08 Cloudy 30
Busan 18/11 Cloudy 30
(END)
