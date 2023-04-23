Upgraded veterans ministry to come into being in June
SEOUL, April 23 (Yonhap) -- The new veterans ministry, being upgraded from its current sub-ministry status, will formally come into being in June, officials said Sunday.
Last month, President Yoon Suk Yeol signed a bill promulgating a revision to the Government Organization Act under which the Ministry of Patriots and Veterans Affairs will be upgraded from the current sub-ministry level to full-fledged ministry status and a new sub-ministry-level agency will be created under the oversight of the foreign minister to support 7.5 million Koreans residing overseas.
The ministry put up a public notice Friday of the revised government organization act that will go into force June 5, the government officials said.
With the upgrade, the workforce of the ministry will be increased to 337 from the current 311, while its current five divisions will be expanded and diversified into 29 divisions, the officials said.
pbr@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
BTS' Jungkook donates 1 bln won for sick children of low-income families
-
(LEAD) S. Korea fires warning shots after N. Korean patrol boat crosses maritime border
-
(2nd LD) N. Korea's Kim orders launch of military reconnaissance satellite as planned
-
BTS' J-Hope to begin military service
-
BLACKPINK sets Guinness record for most-viewed music channel on YouTube
-
(LEAD) S. Korea fires warning shots after N. Korean patrol boat crosses maritime border
-
(LEAD) Astro's Moonbin dies in apparent suicide
-
BLACKPINK sets Guinness record for most-viewed music channel on YouTube
-
Third victim of rental scam dies in apparent suicide
-
Yoon says drug distribution to teenagers 'shocking'
-
(LEAD) Military aircraft arrives in Djibouti to relocate S. Korean nationals in Sudan
-
(LEAD) BTS Suga's 'D-Day' earns biggest 1st-day sales for K-pop soloist's album
-
(LEAD) Yoon orders dispatch of naval unit to war-torn Sudan to protect Korean nationals
-
(2nd LD) Military aircraft arrives in Djibouti to relocate S. Korean nationals in Sudan
-
U.S. echoes Yoon's remarks on need to preserve peace in Taiwan Strait