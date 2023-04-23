Yoon to award highest military order to 3 Korean War veterans during U.S. visit
SEOUL, April 23 (Yonhap) -- President Yoon Suk Yeol plans to award South Korea's highest military order to three Korean War veterans from the U.S. during his state visit next week, the presidential office here said Sunday.
Yoon is set to depart for Washington on Monday for a six-day state visit marking the 70th anniversary of the two countries' alliance.
During the visit, Yoon plans to hold a luncheon event with 300 key figures from South Korea and the U.S., and award the Taegeuk Order of Military Merit to three American servicemen who fought for South Korea in the 1950-53 Korean War, the presidential office said in a press release.
It will mark the first time a South Korean president bestows a military order outside of the country.
The three awardees are retired Army Col. Ralph Puckett, retired Navy Capt. Elmer Royce Williams and Baldomero Lopez, a late first lieutenant who served in the Marine Corps. A nephew will attend the awarding ceremony on behalf of the late Lopez.
Puckett led the Eighth Army Ranger Company through the battle for Hill 205 on November 25, 1950, while Williams is known for his solo dogfight with seven Soviet pilots in November 1952. Lopez heroically smothered a hand grenade with his own body during the Incheon Landing on Sept. 15, 1950, and saved his subordinates' lives.
Yoon plans to commemorate the sacrifices of Korean War veterans and underline the meaning of the Korea-U.S. alliance during the luncheon.
A grandson of Gen. James Alward Van Fleet, commander of the U.S. 8th Army from 1951-53, and the eldest daughter of Gen. Paik Sun-yup, commander of the Korean Army's 1st Division and a Korean War hero, will also join the event as invited guests.
