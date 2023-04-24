Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers

All News 06:58 April 24, 2023

SEOUL, April 24 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on April 24.

Korean-language dailies
-- S. Korea additionally bans 789 items from being exported to Russia (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- Ex-DP leader to return home over 'cash envelope' scandal (Kookmin Daily)
-- S. Korea-U.S. push for documenting nuclear retaliation if N. Korea attacks with nuclear weapons (Donga Ilbo)
-- Controversies over AI-empowered service calculating winning rate of lawsuits (Seoul Shinmun)
-- Middle school students can buy drugs in S. Korea (Segye Times)
-- Document to stipulate nuclear retaliation if N. Korea attacks with nuclear weapons (Chosun Ilbo)
-- Yoon to leave for U.S. (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- Gov't, PPP to push for special bill on 'jeonse' scam victims (Hankyoreh)
-- Song to return home, vows to take political responsibility (Hankook Ilbo)
-- SMEs agonized by high interest rate (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- Gov't again urges 5G mobile rates to be lowered (Korea Economic Daily)

English-language dailies
-- Korea expands export restrictions against Russia, Belarus as tensions rise (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- Yoon joined by chaebol leaders on US trip amid concerns of protectionism (Korea Herald)
-- Korea puts Japan back on export whitelist (Korea Times)
(END)

Keywords
#headlines
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!