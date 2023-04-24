Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers
SEOUL, April 24 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on April 24.
Korean-language dailies
-- S. Korea additionally bans 789 items from being exported to Russia (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- Ex-DP leader to return home over 'cash envelope' scandal (Kookmin Daily)
-- S. Korea-U.S. push for documenting nuclear retaliation if N. Korea attacks with nuclear weapons (Donga Ilbo)
-- Controversies over AI-empowered service calculating winning rate of lawsuits (Seoul Shinmun)
-- Middle school students can buy drugs in S. Korea (Segye Times)
-- Document to stipulate nuclear retaliation if N. Korea attacks with nuclear weapons (Chosun Ilbo)
-- Yoon to leave for U.S. (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- Gov't, PPP to push for special bill on 'jeonse' scam victims (Hankyoreh)
-- Song to return home, vows to take political responsibility (Hankook Ilbo)
-- SMEs agonized by high interest rate (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- Gov't again urges 5G mobile rates to be lowered (Korea Economic Daily)
English-language dailies
-- Korea expands export restrictions against Russia, Belarus as tensions rise (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- Yoon joined by chaebol leaders on US trip amid concerns of protectionism (Korea Herald)
-- Korea puts Japan back on export whitelist (Korea Times)
