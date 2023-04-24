(EDITORIAL from Korea Times on April 24)

Critical US visit

Maximize national interest with confident, balanced diplomacy



President Yoon Suk Yeol heads to Washington today to hold a summit with U.S. President Joe Biden.

Yoon's state visit to America comes at a critical moment politically and economically and as the two countries mark the 70th anniversary of their alliance.

Few Koreans deny that the U.S. was their greatest benefactor over the past 78 years. America liberated Korea from Japan's colonial rule, defended South Korea from North Korea's invasion and helped it grow into the world's 10th-largest economy and sixth-largest military power.

Will the amicable relationship continue? And, if so, how? Ex-President Park Chung-hee's U.S. visit in 1961 forged ties that have lasted until now. Likewise, how the Yoon government fares can set the tone for South Korea-U.S. ties in the next few decades. Alternatively, Yoon's successor might have to reshuffle the relationship after he leaves office ― four years from now.

Unfortunately, the latter is a likelier scenario. Yoon and his key diplomatic advisors seem to be living with a 1950s mentally. Back then, America was the world's liberator and sole superpower, while South Korea was an impoverished, newborn country. However, the world has since changed from a unipolar situation to a multipolar one. South Korea seeks to become a hub country and even a member of the G8.

New situations require new mindsets and approaches. South Koreans, notably younger generations, want their country treated equally on the global stage. Free from historical prejudices and full of pride due to their country's competitive economy and thriving culture, young Koreans prefer the polite and sophisticated Japanese to arrogant and rustic Chinese, for example. However, that preference is based on confidence and independence, not subservience or blindly following others.

However, Korea's right-wing groups, including the Yoon administration, are going in the opposite direction. In Tokyo last month, Yoon gave almost everything to Japan regarding pending historical and economic issues and got nothing in return. The chief executive said that was all done to strengthen the trilateral alliance with the U.S. to deal with the increasingly menacing threats from North Korea. Yoon and his aides did so unilaterally, without creating a consensus with the public or seeking cooperation from their political opponents, before and after the summit. The only hint was an interview with a Japanese newspaper.

A similar thing happened just before Yoon's departure to Washington. Meeting with a Western media outlet, Yoon hinted that South Korea could provide weapons to Ukraine if Russia commits acts that the international community cannot condone, like large-scale attacks on civilians. In an ensuing tit-for-tat with Moscow, Seoul did not budge an inch. Yoon's similar "principle-based comment" on China and Taiwan invited a rude response from Beijing. The foreign ministry called in the Chinese ambassador and protested. Whatever the reason, Yoon managed to estrange two superpowers in a single media interview.

It's as if Seoul had set its sights on becoming a non-regional NATO member. But key members of NATO, like Germany and France, and even Japan, separate business and politics and maintain close economic ties with China. About 160 Korean businesses are operating in Russia and China is Korea's largest trading partner. In gambling, one can bet everything on one side and hit the jackpot. Will the same strategy work in diplomacy?

After overlooking the U.S.' surveillance of Seoul and speaking on behalf of Washington on sensitive international issues, Yoon will reportedly ask little regarding economic matters, like the preferential treatment of Korean electric vehicle and semiconductor makers.

We can't help but wonder what's on the minds of Yoon and his aides.

Former President Kim Dae-jung, whom Biden reportedly respected for his diplomatic acumen, compared South Korea to a cow that can, and should, walk in the middle of the road and graze the grass on both sides of the hill, rather than an animal confined to a pen and eating only what it is fed.

Biden will give Yoon a warm welcome and promise better nuclear protection. However, the U.S. leader should also know that Yoon may end up making many South Koreans become anti-American and anti-Japanese and the two countries will have to start all over again four years from now.

