Yoon to embark on state visit to U.S.

SEOUL -- President Yoon Suk Yeol was set to depart for Washington on Monday for a six-day state visit expected to strengthen the allies' response to North Korea's nuclear threat and other challenges in a symbolic year marking the 70th anniversary of the alliance.

Under the theme "alliance in action, toward the future," the visit comes at a time of growing concern over North Korea's evolving nuclear and missile capabilities and questions about the credibility of Washington's "extended deterrence" commitment to Seoul.



(LEAD) S. Korea puts Japan back on export 'white list' after 3 years

SEOUL -- South Korea on Monday put Japan back on its "white list" of trusted trading partners, three years after the removal, in a move to improve their bilateral economic and diplomatic relationship, the industry ministry said.

The Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy issued a revision to its public notice on exports and imports of strategic items in the day that calls for restoring Japan's fast-track trade status, allowing companies that export strategic items to Japan to enjoy a shorter period of time for review and simpler paperwork.



Seoul shares open lower ahead of earnings season

SEOUL -- South Korean stocks opened lower Monday, as investors took a breather ahead of corporate earnings season.

The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) shed 9.91 points, or 0.39 percent, to 2,534.49 in the first 15 minutes of trading.



S. Korea to promulgate laws on relocation of military airports

SEOUL -- The South Korean government plans to promulgate a set of special acts later this week to facilitate efforts to relocate military airports in the southern cities of Daegu and Gwangju, the defense ministry said Monday.

The promulgation is set to come Tuesday following their passage through the National Assembly on April 13 and the Cabinet last Tuesday -- a move welcomed by the residents who have complained of aircraft noise and concomitant development restrictions.



(LEAD) Two S. Koreans tie for 4th at LPGA season's 1st major

SEOUL -- South Korean golfers Kim A-lim and Yang Hee-young have fallen short of winning the first major championship of the 2023 LPGA season.

Kim and Yang finished tied for fourth place at the Chevron Championship near Houston, Texas, on Sunday (local time), at eight-under 280. Kim shot an even 72 with three birdies against three bogeys at the par-72 Jack Nicklaus Signature Course at The Club at Carlton Woods, while Yang carded a 73 with three birdies and four bogeys.

