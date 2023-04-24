Monday's weather forecast
All News 09:01 April 24, 2023
SEOUL, April 24 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:01 a.m. Monday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 22/11 Sunny 10
Incheon 20/11 Sunny 20
Suwon 22/09 Sunny 20
Cheongju 20/12 Sunny 20
Daejeon 20/10 Cloudy 20
Chuncheon 20/09 Sunny 20
Gangneung 16/10 Rain 60
Jeonju 20/11 Cloudy 30
Gwangju 19/12 Cloudy 30
Jeju 16/14 Rain 60
Daegu 17/10 Cloudy 30
Busan 17/11 Cloudy 30
(END)
