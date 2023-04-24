Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Monday's weather forecast

All News 09:01 April 24, 2023

SEOUL, April 24 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:01 a.m. Monday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 22/11 Sunny 10

Incheon 20/11 Sunny 20

Suwon 22/09 Sunny 20

Cheongju 20/12 Sunny 20

Daejeon 20/10 Cloudy 20

Chuncheon 20/09 Sunny 20

Gangneung 16/10 Rain 60

Jeonju 20/11 Cloudy 30

Gwangju 19/12 Cloudy 30

Jeju 16/14 Rain 60

Daegu 17/10 Cloudy 30

Busan 17/11 Cloudy 30

(END)

