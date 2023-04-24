K-pop legend Cho Yong-pil to drop new single this week
SEOUL, April 24 (Yonhap) -- Cho Yong-pil, a living legend of the Korean pop scene, will put out a new single album this week, his agency said Monday.
"Road to 20-Prelude 2" will hit music services Wednesday ahead of the release of his 20th full-length album at the end of this year, YPC Co. said.
The agency also posted a 30-second teaser video for the new song on its official YouTube channel and various other related platforms in the morning.
More details of the album have yet to be unveiled.
The 73-year-old singer made a comeback to the music scene, dropping the first preleased single album, titled "Road to 20-Prelude 1," in November.
The single composed of two tracks -- "Moment" and "Like Serengeti" -- marked his first release since his 19th full-length album "Hello" in 2013.
He is scheduled to hold a concert at Seoul's Olympic Stadium, his first in five years, on May 13.
sshim@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
BTS' Jungkook donates 1 bln won for sick children of low-income families
-
(2nd LD) N. Korea's Kim orders launch of military reconnaissance satellite as planned
-
BTS' J-Hope to begin military service
-
BLACKPINK sets Guinness record for most-viewed music channel on YouTube
-
KOSPI 2,582.23 UP 6.32 points (open)
-
(LEAD) Astro's Moonbin dies in apparent suicide
-
BLACKPINK sets Guinness record for most-viewed music channel on YouTube
-
Third victim of rental scam dies in apparent suicide
-
Yoon says drug distribution to teenagers 'shocking'
-
(2nd LD) N. Korea's Kim orders launch of military reconnaissance satellite as planned
-
About 56 pct of people support developing nuclear weapons to counter N. Korea's threats
-
About 60 pct of young people say unification with N. Korea unnecessary
-
Yoon to embark on state visit to U.S.
-
Yoon to award highest military order to 3 Korean War veterans during U.S. visit
-
S. Korea squeezes past Britain at women's hockey worlds, inches closer to promotion