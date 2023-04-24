K-pop legend Cho Yong-pil to drop new single this week

SEOUL, April 24 (Yonhap) -- Cho Yong-pil, a living legend of the Korean pop scene, will put out a new single album this week, his agency said Monday.

"Road to 20-Prelude 2" will hit music services Wednesday ahead of the release of his 20th full-length album at the end of this year, YPC Co. said.

The agency also posted a 30-second teaser video for the new song on its official YouTube channel and various other related platforms in the morning.

More details of the album have yet to be unveiled.

The 73-year-old singer made a comeback to the music scene, dropping the first preleased single album, titled "Road to 20-Prelude 1," in November.

The single composed of two tracks -- "Moment" and "Like Serengeti" -- marked his first release since his 19th full-length album "Hello" in 2013.

He is scheduled to hold a concert at Seoul's Olympic Stadium, his first in five years, on May 13.

This image captured from a teaser video for K-pop legend Cho Yong-pil is provided by YPC Co. and Universal Music. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

