PM expects S. Korea-U.S. summit to bring benefits for future generations

By Kim Han-joo

SEOUL, April 24 (Yonhap) -- Prime Minister Han Duck-soo said Monday he expects President Yoon Suk Yeol's upcoming state visit to the United States this week to bring various tangible benefits for future generations.

Han made the remarks during a Cabinet meeting as President Yoon was set to depart for Washington later in the day for a six-day state visit that includes a summit with U.S. President Joe Biden at the White House on Wednesday.

"We anticipate that what will be discussed are measures that will make our people and enterprises, especially future generations, feel the benefits of the alliance," Han said.

Han also said the state visit, the first of its kind in 12 years, will serve as an opportunity to confirm the outcomes of bilateral ties in the past and also as a turning point for the two countries to head toward a better future.



Prime Minister Han Duck-soo (Yonhap)

