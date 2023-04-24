SEOUL, April 24 (Yonhap) -- The Korea Interbank Offered Rates (KORIBOR) as posted by Yonhap Infomax, the financial news and information arm of Yonhap News Agency, at 11:00 a.m.



Term Today (%) Previous Session (%)



1-W 3.50 3.50

1-M 3.48 3.48

2-M 3.47 3.46

3-M 3.46 3.46

6-M 3.50 3.50

12-M 3.56 3.56



