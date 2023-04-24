Fashion group Hyungji to open 1st store of golfwear brand Castelbajac in LA

SEOUL, April 24 (Yonhap) -- Fashion group Hyungji Co. said Monday it will open its first offline shop of its golfwear brand Castelbajac Co. in Los Angeles in June as part of its efforts to break into the U.S. market.

The South Korean fashion group acquired Castelbajac, originally created by French designer Jean-Charles de Castelbajac, in 2016 and established Castelbajac USA in 2021 to expand business in the region.

In June, Castelbajac USA's flagship store will open on Melrose Avenue in the West Hollywood area of Los Angeles, which the company seeks to later transform into a global town of K-fashion.

Castelbajac USA also aims to sign a deal with the U.S. General Services Administration to provide military clothing, such as military uniforms and combat boots.

Separately, Hyungji CEO Choi Byung-oh and Castelbajac CEO Choi Jun-ho are set to visit Washington as members of the 122-person business delegation accompanying President Yoon Suk Yeol on his six-day state visit to the United States starting Monday.



An offline store of golfwear brand Castelbajac Co. provided by the company on April 24, 2023. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

