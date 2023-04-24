Fashion group Hyungji to open 1st store of golfwear brand Castelbajac in LA
SEOUL, April 24 (Yonhap) -- Fashion group Hyungji Co. said Monday it will open its first offline shop of its golfwear brand Castelbajac Co. in Los Angeles in June as part of its efforts to break into the U.S. market.
The South Korean fashion group acquired Castelbajac, originally created by French designer Jean-Charles de Castelbajac, in 2016 and established Castelbajac USA in 2021 to expand business in the region.
In June, Castelbajac USA's flagship store will open on Melrose Avenue in the West Hollywood area of Los Angeles, which the company seeks to later transform into a global town of K-fashion.
Castelbajac USA also aims to sign a deal with the U.S. General Services Administration to provide military clothing, such as military uniforms and combat boots.
Separately, Hyungji CEO Choi Byung-oh and Castelbajac CEO Choi Jun-ho are set to visit Washington as members of the 122-person business delegation accompanying President Yoon Suk Yeol on his six-day state visit to the United States starting Monday.
nyway@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
BTS' Jungkook donates 1 bln won for sick children of low-income families
-
(2nd LD) N. Korea's Kim orders launch of military reconnaissance satellite as planned
-
BTS' J-Hope to begin military service
-
BLACKPINK sets Guinness record for most-viewed music channel on YouTube
-
KOSPI 2,582.23 UP 6.32 points (open)
-
(LEAD) Astro's Moonbin dies in apparent suicide
-
BLACKPINK sets Guinness record for most-viewed music channel on YouTube
-
Yoon says drug distribution to teenagers 'shocking'
-
(2nd LD) N. Korea's Kim orders launch of military reconnaissance satellite as planned
-
(LEAD) Yoon says S. Korea could provide non-humanitarian aid to Ukraine
-
About 56 pct of people support developing nuclear weapons to counter N. Korea's threats
-
About 60 pct of young people say unification with N. Korea unnecessary
-
Yoon to embark on state visit to U.S.
-
(LEAD) S. Korea puts Japan back on export 'white list' after 3 years
-
Yoon to award highest military order to 3 Korean War veterans during U.S. visit