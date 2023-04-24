(LEAD) S. Korea to up budget on countering drug trafficking
(ATTN: UPDATES with more details in last 2 paras, photo)
By Kang Yoon-seung
SEJONG, April 24 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's finance ministry said Monday it plans to "sufficiently" reflect the country's efforts to root out drug trafficking activities in next year's budget.
"We will ensure that the budget for drug investigations and related infrastructure is adequately reflected when we prepare the budget for 2024," Second Vice Finance Minister Choi Sang-dae said during a meeting on next year's budget.
Earlier this month, President Yoon Suk Yeol ordered a stern crackdown on drug rings after a recent scam where high school students were duped into drinking drug-laced beverages.
South Korea, a nation that had previously promoted itself as being drug-free, has experienced a significant surge in drug trafficking cases. The number of individuals busted for drug abuse has risen sharply from 9,984 in 2014 to 18,395 in 2022.
Vice Justice Minister Lee Noh-kong also stressed the need for maintaining close coordination among the relevant bodies to eliminate drug trading activities and to provide rehabilitation services for those suffering from addiction.
South Korea has increased its efforts to combat drug trafficking by allocating a budget of 4.9 billion won (US$3.67 million) to the justice ministry in 2023, marking a 10.8 percent increase from the previous year, separate data provided by the finance ministry showed.
In addition, the government also distributed 3.1 billion won to the police for such activities, up 43.1 percent over the period, it added.
