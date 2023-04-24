Samsung Biologics Q1 net income down 3.5 pct to 141.8 bln won

SEOUL, April 24 (Yonhap) -- Samsung Biologics Co. on Monday reported its first-quarter net profit of 141.8 billion won (US$106.2 million), down 3.5 percent from a year earlier.

The company said in a regulatory filing that it posted 191.7 billion won in operating profit for the quarter, compared with 176.4 billion won a year ago. Sales rose 41 percent to 720.9 billion won.

The earnings beat market expectations. The average estimate of net profit by analysts stood at 132.9 billion won, according to a survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency.

(END)