KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-1
SEOUL, April 24 (Yonhap) -- Monday's closing prices (KRW) of KOSPI 200 stocks traded on the main Korea Stock Exchange.
SamsungHvyInd 5,710 0
HMM 21,150 DN 550
LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 173,300 DN 900
KumhoPetrochem 137,700 0
HYUNDAI WIA 61,600 UP 1,800
KorZinc 537,000 DN 8,000
IS DONGSEO 37,700 DN 700
HyundaiMipoDock 73,800 UP 100
HDKSOE 86,700 UP 1,100
HANWHA SOLUTIONS 54,600 DN 500
SKC 105,000 DN 1,900
MIRAE ASSET SEC 6,860 DN 70
LS ELECTRIC 64,000 UP 300
Hanssem 45,600 DN 550
F&F 136,900 UP 2,200
HANALL BIOPHARMA 21,050 DN 200
SamsungF&MIns 217,500 UP 1,000
Kogas 27,200 DN 900
LG Innotek 262,000 DN 2,500
OCI 120,800 UP 1,600
S-Oil 77,500 DN 700
MS IND 18,910 UP 30
Daesang 19,320 DN 90
DongkukStlMill 12,490 DN 290
LX INT 30,800 DN 550
DB INSURANCE 82,000 DN 500
LotteChilsung 159,600 UP 600
LOTTE 28,300 DN 550
POSCO Holdings 398,500 UP 2,500
Hyosung 66,800 DN 600
HyundaiMtr 191,900 UP 1,500
AmoreG 37,000 DN 350
SamsungElec 65,200 DN 500
NHIS 9,200 DN 110
SLCORP 32,100 UP 800
Yuhan 56,700 UP 400
DongwonInd 50,100 DN 700
GCH Corp 15,690 DN 170
SGBC 53,500 DN 400
DL 50,300 DN 1,600
(MORE)
-
BTS' Jungkook donates 1 bln won for sick children of low-income families
-
(2nd LD) N. Korea's Kim orders launch of military reconnaissance satellite as planned
-
BTS' J-Hope to begin military service
-
BLACKPINK sets Guinness record for most-viewed music channel on YouTube
-
KOSPI 2,582.23 UP 6.32 points (open)
-
(LEAD) Astro's Moonbin dies in apparent suicide
-
BLACKPINK sets Guinness record for most-viewed music channel on YouTube
-
Yoon says drug distribution to teenagers 'shocking'
-
(2nd LD) N. Korea's Kim orders launch of military reconnaissance satellite as planned
-
(LEAD) Yoon says S. Korea could provide non-humanitarian aid to Ukraine
-
About 56 pct of people support developing nuclear weapons to counter N. Korea's threats
-
(LEAD) S. Korea puts Japan back on export 'white list' after 3 years
-
About 60 pct of young people say unification with N. Korea unnecessary
-
Yoon to embark on state visit to U.S.
-
Yoon to award highest military order to 3 Korean War veterans during U.S. visit