SEOUL, April 24 (Yonhap) -- Monday's closing prices (KRW) of KOSPI 200 stocks traded on the main Korea Stock Exchange.



SamsungHvyInd 5,710 0

HMM 21,150 DN 550

LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 173,300 DN 900

KumhoPetrochem 137,700 0

HYUNDAI WIA 61,600 UP 1,800

KorZinc 537,000 DN 8,000

IS DONGSEO 37,700 DN 700

HyundaiMipoDock 73,800 UP 100

HDKSOE 86,700 UP 1,100

HANWHA SOLUTIONS 54,600 DN 500

SKC 105,000 DN 1,900

MIRAE ASSET SEC 6,860 DN 70

LS ELECTRIC 64,000 UP 300

Hanssem 45,600 DN 550

F&F 136,900 UP 2,200

HANALL BIOPHARMA 21,050 DN 200

SamsungF&MIns 217,500 UP 1,000

Kogas 27,200 DN 900

LG Innotek 262,000 DN 2,500

OCI 120,800 UP 1,600

S-Oil 77,500 DN 700

MS IND 18,910 UP 30

Daesang 19,320 DN 90

DongkukStlMill 12,490 DN 290

LX INT 30,800 DN 550

DB INSURANCE 82,000 DN 500

LotteChilsung 159,600 UP 600

LOTTE 28,300 DN 550

POSCO Holdings 398,500 UP 2,500

Hyosung 66,800 DN 600

HyundaiMtr 191,900 UP 1,500

AmoreG 37,000 DN 350

SamsungElec 65,200 DN 500

NHIS 9,200 DN 110

SLCORP 32,100 UP 800

Yuhan 56,700 UP 400

DongwonInd 50,100 DN 700

GCH Corp 15,690 DN 170

SGBC 53,500 DN 400

DL 50,300 DN 1,600

