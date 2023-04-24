KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-2
CJ LOGISTICS 77,700 DN 1,700
HITEJINRO 22,350 UP 250
HANKOOK & COMPANY 12,480 UP 20
DOOSAN 95,700 DN 2,100
Hanmi Science 43,900 UP 400
GS Retail 26,900 DN 400
SamsungElecMech 142,200 UP 500
KPIC 153,400 DN 2,800
LS 93,000 UP 300
HD HYUNDAI HEAVY IND USTRIES109 90 0 0
HtlShilla 78,200 DN 500
GC Corp 125,700 DN 1,300
SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 726,000 DN 8,000
Ottogi 454,000 UP 3,500
GS E&C 21,300 DN 1,000
HyundaiEng&Const 40,900 DN 150
CUCKOO HOMESYS 25,600 DN 150
Youngpoong 580,000 DN 16,000
KIA CORP. 84,700 UP 1,400
SK hynix 87,200 DN 1,900
Hanwha 29,250 UP 650
DB HiTek 63,800 DN 1,500
LOTTE Fine Chem 59,800 DN 500
LG Corp. 87,700 DN 1,000
HYUNDAI STEEL 36,050 DN 1,350
Nongshim 387,500 UP 6,500
Boryung 9,010 DN 230
Shinsegae 203,000 DN 2,500
KEPCO 18,630 DN 450
ShinpoongPharm 18,500 DN 130
HyundaiElev 34,700 DN 300
S-1 57,000 DN 600
SAMSUNG SDS 117,700 DN 700
KOREA AEROSPACE 57,700 UP 200
KUMHOTIRE 4,460 UP 120
KG DONGBU STL 11,730 DN 520
Mobis 232,000 UP 2,000
CJ 94,900 DN 13,800
ZINUS 29,050 DN 550
SamsungSecu 34,500 DN 400
