KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-3
HANWHA AEROSPACE 106,300 DN 200
Hanchem 220,500 DN 3,500
SKTelecom 47,700 DN 900
DWS 45,750 DN 1,700
Hanon Systems 9,500 UP 350
SK 165,200 DN 1,700
POSCO FUTURE M 363,500 DN 16,000
DONGSUH 19,360 DN 20
LOTTE ENERGY MATERIA LS Corp635 00 DN600
SAMSUNG C&T 107,500 DN 300
Handsome 25,050 UP 150
SamsungEng 29,850 UP 50
COWAY 52,200 UP 300
Asiana Airlines 13,040 DN 140
SAMSUNG CARD 30,300 DN 100
PanOcean 5,840 DN 140
LOTTE SHOPPING 80,800 DN 900
CheilWorldwide 18,890 DN 260
LOTTE WELLFOOD 105,700 DN 1,000
KT 29,900 DN 700
SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL19450 DN650
IBK 10,140 DN 50
LG Uplus 11,020 DN 130
DWEC 4,150 DN 130
SAMSUNG LIFE 65,600 DN 400
POSCO INTERNATIONAL 28,950 UP 1,000
SamyangFood 119,100 UP 1,500
CJ CheilJedang 314,000 DN 1,500
LG Display 16,190 DN 160
NCsoft 363,500 DN 3,500
HANATOUR SERVICE 55,000 DN 900
COSMAX 73,500 DN 2,900
KIWOOM 99,900 DN 4,800
KT&G 86,000 DN 1,200
Doosan Enerbility 18,080 DN 330
Doosanfc 33,000 DN 350
Kangwonland 19,170 DN 140
NAVER 190,000 DN 300
DSME 28,200 UP 100
LOTTE TOUR 10,900 DN 30
BTS' Jungkook donates 1 bln won for sick children of low-income families
(2nd LD) N. Korea's Kim orders launch of military reconnaissance satellite as planned
BTS' J-Hope to begin military service
BLACKPINK sets Guinness record for most-viewed music channel on YouTube
KOSPI 2,582.23 UP 6.32 points (open)
(LEAD) Astro's Moonbin dies in apparent suicide
Yoon says drug distribution to teenagers 'shocking'
(LEAD) Yoon says S. Korea could provide non-humanitarian aid to Ukraine
About 56 pct of people support developing nuclear weapons to counter N. Korea's threats
(LEAD) S. Korea puts Japan back on export 'white list' after 3 years
About 60 pct of young people say unification with N. Korea unnecessary
Yoon to embark on state visit to U.S.
Yoon to award highest military order to 3 Korean War veterans during U.S. visit