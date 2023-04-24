KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-4
HD Hyundai Infracore 8,980 UP 190
Kakao 57,200 DN 700
KAL 22,950 DN 300
Daewoong 14,660 DN 280
SSANGYONGCNE 5,990 DN 40
TaekwangInd 711,000 DN 6,000
TaihanElecWire 1,582 DN 46
Hyundai M&F INS 36,350 DN 200
SKNetworks 4,720 DN 10
ORION Holdings 16,510 DN 60
KCC 234,000 UP 20,000
SKBP 69,200 DN 100
KEPCO KPS 37,200 DN 500
LG H&H 625,000 UP 15,000
LGCHEM 767,000 DN 4,000
KEPCO E&C 77,700 DN 2,300
ShinhanGroup 35,350 DN 500
HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 48,050 DN 100
HYUNDAI ROTEM 35,150 UP 1,950
LGELECTRONICS 107,400 DN 400
Celltrion 166,500 DN 1,700
TKG Huchems 23,050 UP 50
JB Financial Group 8,640 DN 180
DAEWOONG PHARM 107,400 DN 500
HYUNDAIDEPTST 51,700 DN 700
KIH 56,100 DN 1,300
GS 39,900 DN 650
LIG Nex1 84,100 UP 3,600
Fila Holdings 35,900 DN 700
HYUNDAIGLOVIS 164,500 DN 500
HANAFINANCIALGR 41,600 DN 550
HANWHA LIFE 2,415 DN 50
AMOREPACIFIC 124,300 DN 1,200
FOOSUNG 14,100 DN 200
SK Innovation 179,100 DN 2,900
POONGSAN 44,800 0
KBFinancialGroup 49,200 DN 900
Hansae 17,480 UP 70
Youngone Corp 44,400 DN 250
CSWIND 82,300 DN 1,800
(MORE)
-
BTS' Jungkook donates 1 bln won for sick children of low-income families
-
(2nd LD) N. Korea's Kim orders launch of military reconnaissance satellite as planned
-
BTS' J-Hope to begin military service
-
BLACKPINK sets Guinness record for most-viewed music channel on YouTube
-
KOSPI 2,582.23 UP 6.32 points (open)
-
(LEAD) Astro's Moonbin dies in apparent suicide
-
BLACKPINK sets Guinness record for most-viewed music channel on YouTube
-
Yoon says drug distribution to teenagers 'shocking'
-
(2nd LD) N. Korea's Kim orders launch of military reconnaissance satellite as planned
-
(LEAD) Yoon says S. Korea could provide non-humanitarian aid to Ukraine
-
About 56 pct of people support developing nuclear weapons to counter N. Korea's threats
-
(LEAD) S. Korea puts Japan back on export 'white list' after 3 years
-
About 60 pct of young people say unification with N. Korea unnecessary
-
Yoon to embark on state visit to U.S.
-
Yoon to award highest military order to 3 Korean War veterans during U.S. visit