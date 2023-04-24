KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-5
GKL 17,960 DN 90
KOLON IND 44,750 DN 100
HanmiPharm 314,500 UP 2,500
SD Biosensor 21,250 DN 400
Meritz Financial 45,350 UP 2,750
BNK Financial Group 6,700 DN 100
DGB Financial Group 6,900 DN 90
emart 98,300 DN 500
지HANKOOK TIRE & TEC HNOLOGY354 50 UP100
KOLMAR KOREA 40,550 DN 800
PIAM 33,200 DN 450
HANJINKAL 46,200 UP 2,250
CHONGKUNDANG 83,400 DN 400
DoubleUGames 45,300 DN 50
HL MANDO 49,000 UP 2,150
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS 797,000 UP 12,000
Doosan Bobcat 47,500 UP 900
H.S.ENTERPRISE 7,960 DN 60
Netmarble 65,900 DN 300
KRAFTON 191,000 DN 2,900
HD HYUNDAI 60,100 UP 100
ORION 140,900 DN 3,300
ILJIN HYSOLUS 31,350 UP 800
HANWHA SYSTEMS 14,640 UP 190
BGF Retail 181,900 DN 1,200
SKCHEM 73,400 DN 1,800
HDC-OP 11,880 DN 210
HYOSUNG TNC 394,000 DN 5,500
HYOSUNG ADVANCED 406,000 DN 2,000
HANILCMT 12,620 UP 20
SKBS 72,600 DN 3,300
WooriFinancialGroup 11,670 DN 80
KakaoBank 22,900 DN 350
HYBE 259,000 UP 9,000
SK ie technology 81,400 DN 1,500
LG Energy Solution 566,000 DN 6,000
DL E&C 33,000 DN 950
kakaopay 54,800 DN 800
K Car 14,690 UP 160
SKSQUARE 40,400 DN 1,200
