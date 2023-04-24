GKL 17,960 DN 90

KOLON IND 44,750 DN 100

HanmiPharm 314,500 UP 2,500

SD Biosensor 21,250 DN 400

Meritz Financial 45,350 UP 2,750

BNK Financial Group 6,700 DN 100

DGB Financial Group 6,900 DN 90

emart 98,300 DN 500

지HANKOOK TIRE & TEC HNOLOGY354 50 UP100

KOLMAR KOREA 40,550 DN 800

PIAM 33,200 DN 450

HANJINKAL 46,200 UP 2,250

CHONGKUNDANG 83,400 DN 400

DoubleUGames 45,300 DN 50

HL MANDO 49,000 UP 2,150

SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS 797,000 UP 12,000

Doosan Bobcat 47,500 UP 900

H.S.ENTERPRISE 7,960 DN 60

Netmarble 65,900 DN 300

KRAFTON 191,000 DN 2,900

HD HYUNDAI 60,100 UP 100

ORION 140,900 DN 3,300

ILJIN HYSOLUS 31,350 UP 800

HANWHA SYSTEMS 14,640 UP 190

BGF Retail 181,900 DN 1,200

SKCHEM 73,400 DN 1,800

HDC-OP 11,880 DN 210

HYOSUNG TNC 394,000 DN 5,500

HYOSUNG ADVANCED 406,000 DN 2,000

HANILCMT 12,620 UP 20

SKBS 72,600 DN 3,300

WooriFinancialGroup 11,670 DN 80

KakaoBank 22,900 DN 350

HYBE 259,000 UP 9,000

SK ie technology 81,400 DN 1,500

LG Energy Solution 566,000 DN 6,000

DL E&C 33,000 DN 950

kakaopay 54,800 DN 800

K Car 14,690 UP 160

SKSQUARE 40,400 DN 1,200

(END)