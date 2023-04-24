S. Korean Bond Yields on April 24, 2023
All News 16:33 April 24, 2023
Today (%) Previous Session(%) Change (BP)
1-year TB 3.217 3.218 -0.1
2-year TB 3.300 3.323 -2.3
3-year TB 3.230 3.267 -3.7
10-year TB 3.306 3.343 -3.7
2-year MSB 3.278 3.286 -0.8
3-year CB (AA-) 4.051 4.083 -3.2
91-day CD 3.490 3.490 0.0
