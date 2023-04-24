Scandal-plagued former DP leader Song returns home

SEOUL/YEONGJONGDO, South Korea, April 24 (Yonhap) -- Song Young-gil, the embattled former leader of the main opposition Democratic Party (DP) at the center of the "cash envelope" electioneering scandal engulfing the party, returned home Monday from Paris and pledged his full commitment to addressing the issue.

Song has been under fire from in and outside of his party over the scandal centering on allegations that envelopes of cash totaling 94 million won (US$70,359) were distributed to party members, including some 10-20 lawmakers, to promote his election as party leader in the DP's national convention in May 2021. Song won party leadership at the convention.

"Since it's something caused due to me, I will take the lead in resolving the problem in a responsible manner," Song told reporters upon his arrival at Incheon International Airport from Paris where he had been a visiting professor at the ESCP Business School.

"I will proactively respond if (prosecutors) summon me even if it's today ... I, Song Young-gil, will never dodge or run away under any circumstances," he said.

In a press conference held in Paris on Saturday, a day before he departed for Seoul, Song has vowed to take full "political responsibility" in connection with the scandal although he denied having known or been told about the bribery campaign.



Former Democratic Party leader Song Young-gil arrives at Incheon International Airport on April, 24, 2023. (Yonhap)

