The following is the second summary of major stories moved by Yonhap News Agency on Monday.



-----------------

Scandal-plagued former DP leader Song returns home

SEOUL/YEONGJONGDO, South Korea -- Song Young-gil, the embattled former leader of the main opposition Democratic Party (DP) at the center of the "cash envelope" electioneering scandal engulfing the party, returned home Monday from Paris and pledged his full commitment to addressing the issue.

Song has been under fire from in and outside of his party over the scandal centering on allegations that envelopes of cash totaling 94 million won (US$70,359) were distributed to party members, including some 10-20 lawmakers, to promote his election as party leader in the DP's national convention in May 2021. Song won party leadership at the convention.



-----------------

(LEAD) Yoon embarks on state visit to U.S.

SEOUL -- President Yoon Suk Yeol departed for Washington on Monday for a six-day state visit expected to strengthen the allies' response to North Korea's nuclear threat and other challenges in a symbolic year marking the 70th anniversary of the alliance.

Under the theme "alliance in action, toward the future," the visit comes at a time of growing concern over North Korea's evolving nuclear and missile capabilities and questions about the credibility of Washington's "extended deterrence" commitment to Seoul.



-----------------

(LEAD) Seoul shares down for 3rd day ahead of earnings season; Korean won hits yearly low

SEOUL -- South Korean stocks ended markedly lower Monday, led by big-cap tech losses, as investors took a pause ahead of the corporate earnings season and amid concerns about potential impacts of the Sino-U.S. rivalry on business circumstances. The local currency fell to a yearly low against the U.S. dollar.

The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) shed 20.90 points, or 0.82 percent, to close at 2,523.50, extending its losing streak to a third day. Trading volume was moderate at 914.5 million shares worth 11.36 trillion won (US$8.53 billion), with decliners outpacing gainers 697 to 203.



-----------------

2 opposition lawmakers referred to prosecution for alleged defamation of first lady

SEOUL -- Police have referred two lawmakers of the main opposition Democratic Party to the prosecution for investigation and potential indictment on charges of spreading false information against first lady Kim Keon Hee, a police official said Monday.

Police referred Reps. Woo Sang-ho and Jang Kyung-tae to the prosecution last week without physical detention on defamation charges, the official said.



-----------------

Jury verdict adds to business woes facing Samsung Electronics

SEOUL -- Samsung Electronics Co. said Monday it will make its case heard in a patent suit in the Unites States, after a jury concluded last week the South Korean tech giant infringed several semiconductor patents owned by an American company.

"We will review the jury verdict and will make our arguments before the court," the tech giant said in a short statement sent to Yonhap News Agency.



-----------------

(LEAD) S. Korea to up budget on countering drug trafficking

SEJONG -- South Korea's finance ministry said Monday it plans to "sufficiently" reflect the country's efforts to root out drug trafficking activities in next year's budget.

"We will ensure that the budget for drug investigations and related infrastructure is adequately reflected when we prepare the budget for 2024," Second Vice Finance Minister Choi Sang-dae said during a meeting on next year's budget.



-----------------

POSCO Future M to build new cathode plant in Pohang

SEJONG -- POSCO Future M Co., a major South Korean battery components maker, said Monday it will build a new high-nickel cathode plant in the country's southeast to meet growing global demand.

The company said its board approved a plan to spend 614.8 billion won (US$461 million) for a nickel, cobalt, manganese and aluminum (NCMA) cathode factory at its main industrial complex in Pohang, about 260 kilometers southeast of Seoul.

(END)