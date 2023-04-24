(LEAD) Yoon says he cannot accept notion Japan 'must kneel because of our history 100 years ago'

(ATTN: UPDATES with presidential office's statement in paras 7-10)

SEOUL, April 24 (Yonhap) -- President Yoon Suk Yeol reaffirmed his commitment to moving relations with Japan forward, saying in an interview published Monday that he cannot accept the notion Japan "must kneel because of our history 100 years ago."

Yoon made the remark in an interview with The Washington Post, referring to Japan's 1910-45 colonial rule of Korea during which a series of atrocities were committed, such as mobilization of Koreans as sex slaves and for forced labor.

"Europe has experienced several wars for the past 100 years and despite that, warring countries have found ways to cooperate for the future," Yoon was quoted as saying during the interview.

"I can't accept the notion that because of what happened 100 years ago, something is absolutely impossible (to do) and that they (Japanese) must kneel (for forgiveness) because of our history 100 years ago. And this is an issue that requires decision. ... In terms of persuasion, I believe I did my best," he said.

Yoon also said South Korea's security concerns were too urgent to delay cooperation with Tokyo, though some critics would never be convinced.

Yoon has aggressively sought to mend long-frayed relations with Japan, offering to compensate forced labor victims on South Korea's own without asking Japan for contributions, despite coming under heavy criticism in a nation where anti-Japanese sentiment still runs deep.

The presidential office said Yoon made the remarks over Japan to point out that a confrontational approach does not help future relations between the two countries.

"South Korea-Japan relations must be normalized, and that cannot be delayed," it said in a statement. "As countries in Europe cooperate for the future even after going through devastating wars, improving South Korea-Japan relations is a path toward the future that should be taken."

In a rare move, it also released additional remarks by Yoon that were not included in the interview article.

"Between countries that share values, past historical and current issues can be resolved through dialogue," it quoted Yoon as saying.

The interview was in time for Yoon's departure earlier Monday for a six-day state visit to the United States for talks with President Joe Biden, where a range of bilateral and global issues are expected to be discussed.

Yoon also talked about aid to Ukraine, after he signaled a shift in South Korea's policy of providing only non-lethal aid to Ukraine, saying in an interview with Reuters last week it might be difficult to insist only on humanitarian or financial assistance if Ukraine comes under a large-scale attack on civilians.

Russia has since warned that supplying military aid to Ukraine would mean Seoul "becoming involved in the conflict to a certain extent."

"Of course, Ukraine is under an illegal invasion, so it is appropriate to provide a range of aid, but when it comes to how and what we will supply, we cannot but consider many direct and indirect relationships between our country and the warring countries," Yoon told The Washington Post.

Yoon also said the South Korea-U.S. alliance is the "most successful" one in history.

"The most important thing (for this week) is for it to be an opportunity for the people of both countries to properly recognize the historical significance of the … alliance and its achievements," Yoon said of his state visit to Washington.

"It is indeed the most successful alliance in history and, above all, an alliance based on values," he said.



South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol (R), alongside first lady Kim Keon Hee, waves at Seoul Air Base in Seongnam, south of Seoul, on April 24, 2023, as he embarks on a six-day state visit to the United States. (Yonhap)

