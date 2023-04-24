U.S. calls on S. Korean firms to ensure exports to U.S. not involve Uyghur forced labor
SEOUL, April 24 (Yonhap) -- U.S. customs officials called on South Korean companies Monday for close monitoring of their supply chains to ensure their products exported to the United States do not involve China's Xinjiang region in light of a new U.S. law that bans products made there over forced labor concerns.
The officials from the U.S. Customs and Border Protection made the call during a seminar in Seoul as they explained details of the U.S. Uyghur Forced Labor Prevention Act, which went into effect last year.
The law bans imports of goods made wholly or in part in the autonomous territory in northwest China, as it considers them as produced with forced labor.
During the seminar, Executive Assistant Commissioner AnnMarie Highsmith highlighted the importance of preventing products made with forced labor from entering the U.S.
She said the U.S. is making efforts to block such products using artificial intelligence-based analysis technology, but added that companies need to take responsibility and monitor their supply chains on their own.
Acting Deputy Executive Director Maya Kamar also said companies should trace back their supply chains over the use of forced labor and be aware of their products' place of origin.
