Bus carrying S. Koreans in war-torn Sudan arrives at Port Sudan airport

All News 22:25 April 24, 2023

SEOUL, April 24 (Yonhap) -- A bus carrying South Korean nationals in Sudan arrived at an airport in the country's eastern region Monday, Seoul's presidential office said, as part of efforts to evacuate them from the war-torn country.

The bus carrying 28 South Koreans entered Port Sudan New International Airport at 9:40 p.m. (Korean time), where a South Korean military aircraft remains on standby, the presidential office said in a written briefing.

The military aircraft is expected to evacuate them soon to a safe place.

On Friday, South Korea dispatched a C-130J transport plane, carrying some 50 personnel, including security and medical staff, to evacuate South Korean nationals in the African nation amid intensifying fighting between rival forces.

