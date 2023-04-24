China steps up criticism of Yoon's remarks on Taiwan
SEOUL, April 24 (Yonhap) -- China on Monday reiterated its call for South Korea to adhere to the "One China" policy amid a growing diplomatic spat between the two neighbors over Taiwan.
The two countries have traded harsh words since President Yoon Suk Yeol last week expressed opposition to any attempts to alter the status quo of the Taiwan Strait by force.
The Chinese Embassy in Seoul issued a statement, reminding South Korea that it recognized the government of the People's Republic of China as the only legitimate government of China and respected China's stance that Taiwan is part of China.
The embassy emphasized these were solemn commitments made by South Korea when the two countries established diplomatic relations in 1992 and have been the political basis for the development of the bilateral relations.
It warned against interfering in China's internal affairs through the Taiwan issue, which it claimed is purely China's internal affairs and the first red line that must not be crossed.
The statement came as President Yoon headed to Washington for a six-day state visit, during which he will hold a summit with U.S. President Joe Biden.
In an interview with Reuters, he said increased tensions around Taiwan were due to attempts to change the status quo by force.
He also said the Taiwan issue is not simply an issue between China and Taiwan but a global issue like the issue of North Korea.
China immediately criticized Yoon, accusing him of meddling in its "internal affairs." Foreign Minister Qin Gang went so far as to warn Friday that those who "play with fire" on Taiwan would eventually get burned.
South Korea on Thursday summoned China's ambassador to Seoul to protest against Beijing's "rude" comments and "diplomatic discourtesy."
(END)
