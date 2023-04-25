Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Tuesday's weather forecast

All News 09:15 April 25, 2023

SEOUL, April 25 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:01 a.m. Tuesday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 14/10 Rain 30

Incheon 13/10 Rain 30

Suwon 13/09 Rain 30

Cheongju 13/10 Rain 60

Daejeon 12/09 Rain 60

Chuncheon 13/07 Rain 60

Gangneung 15/08 Rain 70

Jeonju 13/09 Rain 60

Gwangju 13/10 Rain 60

Jeju 15/13 Rain 70

Daegu 13/09 Rain 80

Busan 13/12 Rain 60

(END)

Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!