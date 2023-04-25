Tuesday's weather forecast
All News 09:15 April 25, 2023
SEOUL, April 25 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:01 a.m. Tuesday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 14/10 Rain 30
Incheon 13/10 Rain 30
Suwon 13/09 Rain 30
Cheongju 13/10 Rain 60
Daejeon 12/09 Rain 60
Chuncheon 13/07 Rain 60
Gangneung 15/08 Rain 70
Jeonju 13/09 Rain 60
Gwangju 13/10 Rain 60
Jeju 15/13 Rain 70
Daegu 13/09 Rain 80
Busan 13/12 Rain 60
(END)
